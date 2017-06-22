KHOU
Close

Funny moment as dizzy child tries to walk after playground ride

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:45 AM. CDT June 22, 2017

Here's a cute moment tweeted by a dad in Canada this week.

He spins a child on a playground ride, but it's what happens next that has earned the video nearly 300,000 retweets.

Take a look: https://twitter.com/crainey3/status/877393844228112385

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories