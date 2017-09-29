Fort Bend County Fair kicks off

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Off-duty deputy constable struck on Eastex Freeway
-
Charges filed against passenger who was forcibly removed from Southwest flight
-
Mom speaks about missing teen in Highlands, TX
-
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
-
Public schools weigh-in on anthem protests
-
New conditions of bond set for suspect
-
Harvey evacuees moved from NRG to Greenspoint Mall
-
After Harvey: Why some debris is moved faster than others
-
Friday morning forecast
-
WATCH: Kingwood boy in viral photos meets with HPD chief
More Stories
-
Mayor Turner: No need for property tax increase to…Sep 29, 2017, 3:40 p.m.
-
People wait for hours for Harvey disaster food benefitsSep 29, 2017, 4:26 p.m.
-
Brazoria Co. homeowners say refinery pushed…Sep 29, 2017, 8:19 a.m.