Florida school's lone cheerleader is second to none

Eighth-grader Tianiya Hall-Scales is the only cheerleader for Nims Middle School in Tallahassee. (Photo: Brian Miller, Tallahassee Democrat)

TALLAHASSEE — Eighth-grader Tianiya Hall-Scales is committed to being a cheerleader — even when the others on her small squad decided to back out.

She learned hours before showtime that she would be performing alone at a Feb. 9 cheer showcase at Chiles High School, almost 15 miles from home turf at Nims Middle School. But rather than quit along with her teammates, Tianiya got ready to take the stage, alone.

She had a simple reason for remaining as a team of one.

“I had already told people I was cheering," Tianiya said. "I wasn’t going to stop because nobody else wanted to show up.”

Her school spirit embodies what parents and educators at Nims Middle School want to focus on. Nims is a Title 1 school located within walking distance of the Florida A&M University campus.

That means it receives extra federal financing because a high number of its children come from families that don't make much money. More than 3 of 4 students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

Results in the classroom reflect the struggles that teachers and administrators try to help students overcome daily.

The school has earned a "D" in student performance for the past two school years.

Getting students to participate in extracurricular activities also can be difficult. The school usually has seven to 15 students try out for its cheerleading program each year, Principal Desmond Cole said. This year, it was Hall-Scales and three others.

“We had a couple of drop-offs, and maybe some nervousness," Cole said. "It could be they didn’t want to cheer in front of 500 people.”

Some of the other schools at the showcase had two dozen or more on their cheer teams. Tianiya had no one with whom to synchronize her movements, so she said she improvised her dance for the crowd.

Tianiya's godmother, a cheer coach at Tallahassee Community College, even came to the school to show her some stunts in preparation, the teen said.

“It kind of came out of the blue, but when I told her I was going to be cheering (at the showcase) she said ‘Oh wow,’ ” Tianiya said of her godmother.

To a mix of Beyoncé songs, Tianiya took complete creative control of her routine. Cole said he offered her words of encouragement — and reminded her she had the option not to perform if she didn’t want to.

But backing out was never an option, the teen said.

“She had friends and support out at Chiles, and she was ready. I didn’t see the nerves until after the performance when she said, ‘Look how my hands are shaking.’ ” Cole said.

Tianiya did say she felt nervous when the reality set in that she was performing in front of so many people.

“I just looked at the wall, and I was kind of counting down in my head,” she said. “And I try to smile the whole time.”

Her performance, the bold show of confidence that it was, quickly got the community buzzing. At New Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, where Tianiya performs with the dance ministry, the pastor lauded her solo effort.

In the days after her performance, Tianiya said even people she didn’t know were congratulating her.

“They were like, ‘You did a good job. You have so much courage,’ " Tianiya said. "One woman said that other kids are wimps and wouldn’t do what I just did.”

Tianiya was surprised with a gift in the halls at Nims after the showcase — a bottle of perfume.

Nims has two cheerleading coaches, making it a program with twice as many coaches as participants. Vandie Joseph, who is also a science teacher, and Sandra Greer, who teaches language arts, cannot say enough about Tianiya’s resolve.

She faithfully cheers at the Nims' Trojans basketball games.

“She showed her dedication and commitment," Greer said. "And we’re here every day trying to mold her into a successful cheerleader.”

Joseph said Tianiya's dedication in the classroom helped make her a student of the month last year at the middle school.

“She’ll tell us, ‘Hey, we need to finish practice soon,’ so she can go to Boys and Girls Club and do her homework,” Joseph said.

“I feel like she has matured as a cheerleader and as a leader in general," Joseph said. "If you look at her, from how she does in school to how she does after school with us, she’s just great all the time.”

Follow Ryan Dailey on Twitter: @RT_Dailey

Tallahassee Democrat