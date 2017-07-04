Fireworks and fun at Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON - Huge crowds gathered at Eleanor Tinsley Park for Freedom Over Texas.

Freedom Over Texas is Houston's official Fourth of July celebration that recognizes our nation’s birthday.

The annual festival brings out more than 40,000 people into the heart of Houston - just west of downtown - for fun, food, entertainment, and a dazzling firework display.

The festival and concerts began in the late afternoon with a big fireworks finale at night.

