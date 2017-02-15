Firefall wows visitors at California's Yosemite National Park

The "firefall" phenomenon at California’s Yosemite National Park is back.

In mid-February each year, the sun hits the Horsetail Fall at just the right angle to create an illusion that looks like lava flowing off the side of the cliff instead of water.

The firefall only lasts for a few minutes at sunset, and draws hundreds of visitors hoping to capture an out-of-this-world shot.

