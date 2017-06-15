Finishing school for ‘the next generation' set to open in Uptown Park

Miss Academy is set to open next week in Uptown Park.

It is billed as a “Finishing School for the Next Generation!”

The school focuses on Manners, Image, Style and Success (MISS). It was founded by former Miss USA 2008, Crystle Stewart-Sebrechts and her husband, Max.

“We’re here to help you master your manners, savvy-up your style, polish your image, and get you strutting into success,” the Sebrechts said.

The curriculum includes everything from table manners to interview techniques to creating a polished sense of style. One of the key missions is to build confidence in young ladies, Crystle said.

The school offers instruction for girls and woman, ages five through 27. One day workshops are available.

