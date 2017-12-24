Festivus tradition continues for Greensboro family

Inspired by a holiday tradition that started on the Seinfeld Show, the Prufer family in Greensboro continues its Festivus celebration. The non holiday is celebrating 20 years this year. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Saturday the Seinfeld made up holiday 'Festivus' turned 20 and depending on your generation you probably haven't even heard of it.

A Greensboro family is well aware of the 'Festivus for the Rest of Us' Seinfeld tradition and they've been celebrating it for a few years.

They put up a pole and there's a box for you to share your grievances.

What exactly is this Festivus holiday thing?

Celebrated on Dec. 23, Festivus is a secular holiday created for a family in Mount Pleasant as an antidote to the commercialization of Christmas. It was popularized by the sitcom “Seinfeld” in 1997.

It's all about de-commercializing the holiday season and airing your grievances.

