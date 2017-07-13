KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Fashion show puts rubbish on the runway

Get ready for a fashion show like you've never seen before! The outfits are complete garbage. That's not a fashion statement. It's a fact. Sherry Williams was in northeast Houston where they are getting ready for their annual Rubbish to Runway Fashion Sho

Sherry Williams, KHOU 8:56 AM. CDT July 13, 2017

HOUSTON – A unique fashion show puts trash on the runway, using bottle caps, trash bags, Coke can tabs, old CD's and anything else found in the trash or recycle bin.

The show happens in a couple other cities in the U.S. and Canada. It was brought to Houston by Yessenia Morales in honor of her twin sister Vanessa who was killed in a car accident. 

Morales said Vanessa loved giving back and recycling so she felt the show was a perfect way to keep her sister's memory alive. 

The show benefits the group Long Way Home which builds schools in Guatemala using recycled materials.

The unique fashion show takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Talento Bilingue de Houston. 

For more info, visit: https://www.rubbishtorunway.org/#

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories