Fashion show puts rubbish on the runway

HOUSTON – A unique fashion show puts trash on the runway, using bottle caps, trash bags, Coke can tabs, old CD's and anything else found in the trash or recycle bin.

The show happens in a couple other cities in the U.S. and Canada. It was brought to Houston by Yessenia Morales in honor of her twin sister Vanessa who was killed in a car accident.

Morales said Vanessa loved giving back and recycling so she felt the show was a perfect way to keep her sister's memory alive.

The show benefits the group Long Way Home which builds schools in Guatemala using recycled materials.

The unique fashion show takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Talento Bilingue de Houston.

For more info, visit: https://www.rubbishtorunway.org/#

