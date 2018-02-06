Drake gives SC woman $50,000 for her college tuition

MIAMI, FL - A student from the University of Miami got a massive surprise from hip-hop artist Drake.
Destiny James, who is originally from Denmark, SC, received a $50,000 scholarship from the celebrity to pursue her college education.
Drake also surprised students at Miami Senior High School, where he filmed a music video and donated $25,000.
Drake surprised students at Miami Senior High by filming a music video, and donating $25K.— ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 6, 2018
He then visited the University of Miami where he donated a $50K scholarship to a random student who just so happened to be Destiny James of Denmark, South Carolina #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/4nZiQQEnlD
#GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/AJITrXa2vD— ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 6, 2018
