Drake gives SC woman $50,000 for her college tuition

Jessica Imbimbo, wltx 8:25 PM. CST February 06, 2018

MIAMI, FL - A student from the University of Miami got a massive surprise from hip-hop artist Drake.

Destiny James, who is originally from Denmark, SC, received a $50,000 scholarship from the celebrity to pursue her college education.

Drake also surprised students at Miami Senior High School, where he filmed a music video and donated $25,000.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


