Drake gives SC woman $50,000 for her college tuition

(Photo: Twitter: @mentnelson, WLTX)

MIAMI, FL - A student from the University of Miami got a massive surprise from hip-hop artist Drake.

Destiny James, who is originally from Denmark, SC, received a $50,000 scholarship from the celebrity to pursue her college education.

Drake also surprised students at Miami Senior High School, where he filmed a music video and donated $25,000.

Drake surprised students at Miami Senior High by filming a music video, and donating $25K.



He then visited the University of Miami where he donated a $50K scholarship to a random student who just so happened to be Destiny James of Denmark, South Carolina #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/4nZiQQEnlD — ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 6, 2018

© 2018 WLTX-TV