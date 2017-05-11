Drizly is the latest liquor delivery service to enter the Houston market, promising one-hour delivery of your favorite beer, wine or spirits. (Drizly photo)

Ever had a craving for a margarita but didn’t have tequila at home? Or you forgot to pick up a bottle of bubbly for the party that night?

No worries! You can now have a bottle of booze – or two—delivered to your home.

Drizly is the latest liquor delivery service to enter the Houston market, promising one-hour delivery of your favorite beer, wine or spirits.

You can also order ice and mixers for the $5 delivery fee.

Houston neighborhoods within the current Drizly network include Bellaire, Spring Shadows, Spring Branch West, Spring Branch East, Spring Valley Village, Hedwig Village, Woodlake, Briar Meadow, River Oaks, Memorial Park, Washington Ave. Greater Heights, Northside, Second Ward, Midtown, East Downtown, Greater Third Ward, West University Heights, Southside Place, Gulfton, Chinatown, Braeburn, Braeswood Place, Belaire, Downtown, Woodway and the Energy Corridor.

Drizly isn’t the only app available for alcohol delivery in the Houston area. Others include Minibar, Lash and Topshelf.

