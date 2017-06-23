Cypress family creates 'Conversation Cards' game

Conversation Cards

CYPRESS, Texas - A brand new game called “Conversation Cards” is for sale on Amazon and it’s the brainchild of a Cypress family.

A set is compiled of 150 cards, each one with a different, family-friendly question on it. The game is designed to spark conversation and bring family and friends closer together.

Created by Kathryn and Charles Corn, a Cypress father/daughter duo, and their extended family, the idea was hatched just one month ago during a family trip.

“Just take the first step,” said Charles Corn, “you have an idea take the first step.”

The Corn’s happen to own a printing company and decided, why not go for it?

As a team, the family came up with the 150 questions and a design, printed the games, boxed them up and shipped them to Amazon.com where they’re now for sale for $24.95.

“It’s just a great way to laugh, have fun and hang out with each other without watching TV,” said Kathryn Corn.

So, if you’d like your family to put away the phones and actually talk face to face, this game made in Cypress may be just the ticket for you.

“We never would've thought we'd be doing this a year ago or even two months ago,” said Kathryn. “It's very exciting!”

For more information about Conversation Cards, head to www.conversationcards.net.

© 2017 KHOU-TV