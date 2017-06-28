Cypress Falls student's kind gesture helps principal heal

On Tuesday afternoon, in the middle of summer, one of Cypress Falls High School principal Becky Denton's students helped remind her what really matters. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Losing your mother is a pain everyone eventually endures. Last October, Cypress Falls High School Principal Becky Denton watched her mother fade away. She took a photo as her mother fought to hold on.

"It captures such a moment, when my mom was literally holding on to dear life," Denton said. "I was gripping her, trying to get everything I could out of her and let her know how much I loved her."

Two days after the photo was taken, Mrs. Denton's mom passed away.

"There was a time I didn't want to come back as principal, and it had nothing to do with students or the school," Denton said. "I was just in a dark place. I'd lost my mom. I was very sad."

But on Tuesday afternoon, in the middle of summer, one of her students helped remind her what really matters.

"This is why I do what I do," Denton said. "What a gift. What a reminder that my mom's life was so beautiful."

Junior Constanza Veronica brought her principal a painting.

"I turned it around, and she was speechless," Veronica said.

It was a beautiful watercolor painting of the last moment's in Denton's mother's life.

"When Constanza brought it to me, she said, 'I hope this helps you heal,'" Denton said. "To have students understand life is more than learning academics or sports or even a talent, but learning your talent is to touch people, you'll never know what that meant to me."

It was an act of kindness that moved everyone in the room to tears.

"My dad said, 'Remember these words. The moment she sees it, there's going to be a build up of emotion that will help her heal,'" Veronica said.

The detail in their hands and the tight grip of a daughter grasping on to a mother made all the emotions come rushing back.

"Last night, I kept looking at my hands and looking at her hands and looking at the picture, that's just beauty. It's just beauty," Denton said.

It's beauty that brought a high school principal's mom back to life and kindled an even greater bond with her young student.

"I will never forget you, I will never forget this," Denton said.

© 2017 KHOU-TV