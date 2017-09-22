Cy-Fair High rugby team honored for help after Harvey

CYPRESS, TX - Harvey heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

On Friday, the Cy-Fair High School’s rugby team was honored for giving back after helping dozens of homeowners by cleaning up their flooded homes.

“It is really with great honor to present to you an excellence award, that Rugby Texas recognizes the outstanding services to the community and going above and beyond the call of duty in the aftermath of Harvey,” said Jason Spodick, President of Rugby Texas, as he handed the team with a plaque.

For ten days following Harvey, these rugby players at Cy-Fair High put away their uniforms to pick up a hammer instead, gutting and clearing out flood damaged homes in their community.

“We just saw so much devastation around the community we just felt a need to go out and help,” said James Luecke, Captain of the Cy-Fair High rugby team.

“I felt that it was very important to give back to the community, that gave back to us,” said Coach, Kenneth Hepburn.

In total, 27 homes were cleared out, all work these Cy-Fair Warriors say they’d do all over again.

“It just felt real good to go out and help those in need,” said Lane Rouse, Co-Captain of the Cy-Fair High rugby team.

Because the players are now back in school, Coach Hepburn says they will try and volunteer on the weekends.

