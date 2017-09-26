Corrine McGraw turns 103 with grace, beauty, and a smile

Corrine McGraw photographed at her birthday party at the Woodlands assisted living facility in Jacksonville Florida on Sunday, September 24. (photo by: Destiny Johnson)

The year Corrine McGraw was born, Woodrow Wilson was President of the United States.

Corrine has seen 17 additional men take that seat since then.

She’s also been alive for:

The first woman elected to Congress

WWI

Prohibition

Women receiving the right to vote

The Great Depression

Amelia Earhart’s historic flight

Bonnie and Clyde’s historic crime spree

The Hindenburg disaster

WWII

The Civil Rights Movement

The British Invasion

The assassination of John F. Kennedy

First man on the moon

Watergate

9/11

The Gulf War

Marriage equality

And most importantly, her 103rd birthday.

Just days before she turned 103, many of her family members squeezed into a room at the Woodland Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center to help her start her start her greatest year yet off in style.

Her three children, some of their children, some of their children’s children, and even their children’s children’s children were in attendance.

You see, Corrine has 43 (plus three on the way) grandchildren, which includes the greats and the great greats.

Corrine sat with a blanket in her lap, nails fabulously painted and shoes beautifully sequined, at the center of attention. Though her hearing isn’t what it used to be, she is, as they say, sharp as a tack.

"September 26...I'll be 103," said Corrine, and after a pause, she gave a cheeky grin. "I've been over the hill a long time."

Corrine has lived at Woodlands for eight years. According to the staff, she never misses an event.

Every Thursday she shows up to nail day, even though she doesn't have a boyfriend -- she reminds the staff -- to get a fresh manicure.

Her coveted secret for a long life is really a simple one, "Just trying to do what God wants me to do. Try to be good to everyone, no matter what they do to me... just do the best you can."

When Corrine's family speaks of her, they smile.

"She's just been such a great example. She's so smart," said Katie, Corrine's "baby daughter," the youngest of three.

Her sister, Sandy, echoed the same thought. "She's been such a role model."

Their brother (and they joke Mom's favorite) Wayne, said growing up they didn't have much money, "... but the things your parents sacrifice for you, it's amazing."

Corrine said he's not sure she has a favorite memory, that she just takes them as they come. But in a room full of family, friends, and laughter, it seems that her 103rd birthday party may be one for the books.

