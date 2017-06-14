Communites go beyond call for Houston boy's birthday

Kaden Wilson, a young Houston boy who says he couldn’t have a birthday party because he doesn’t have any friends, is receiving support from Houstonians and beyond. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A young Houston boy who says he couldn’t have a birthday party because he doesn’t have any friends is receiving support from Houstonians and beyond.

Officer Tommy Norman with the North Little Rock Police Department in Arkansas put out a call to his nearly 1.2 million followers on Facebook to help cheer up young Kaden Wilson, who turns 7 on June 26.

“So this adorable little one lives in Houston,” Officer Norman posted on Facebook. “He is 6 years old and has a birthday coming up. He says he can't have a birthday party because he has no friends. He says no one likes him and doesn't think anyone would come to a party if he had one. I am speaking to Harris County Sheriff's Office right now to see if a deputy can go say hey on his birthday. Would anyone else be interested in sending him a Birthday Card?”

Officer Norman set up a birthday party in his name for Kaden from 1 to 3 p.m. June 25 at the Urban Air Trampoline Park, 20502 Hempstead Road, Suite 110, in northwest Houston. Officer Norman asked anyone who is interested in helping with the cost of the party to message him on Facebook.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department commented on the post, expressing interest in Kaden’s party. The Houston Police and Pasadena Police departments, among other agencies, were tagged in the Facebook post.

According to a volunteer assisting Officer Norman with the planning, someone paid for the first 40 children to attend the party, and the trampoline park is offering a discounted rate for additional guests. The volunteer also said a group of Houston moms and a local bakery have offered to donate cupcakes and other sweet treats for Kaden and his guests.

Officer Norman also posted an address for anyone wishing to send birthday cards to Kaden:

9201 Fairbanks N. Houston Road

Houston, TX 77064

Those interested in sending gift cards or other presents to Kaden are encouraged to contact Officer Norman via his Facebook page.

