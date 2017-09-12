College Colours Challenge - Official rules

COLLEGE COLORS CHALLENGE OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the College Colors Challenge (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Texas living within 100 miles of Houston City Hall, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KHOU 11 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Maui Jim, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) on September 21, 2017 and end at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) on November 19, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter online by visiting the KHOU 11’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/khou11 clicking on the sweepstakes tab and uploading a photo showing your college apparel. Each photo submission must be an authentic, original photograph taken by entrant identified on the accompanying entry form, and the entrant must own the copyright in the photograph submitted or have the appropriate rights to submit the photo. All digital entries should be at the highest resolution possible. Images must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary cropping. Limit one (1) entry per person per week. All entries must be received by the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor reserves the right to reject any photos that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive inappropriate, objectionable, or in bad taste, or infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Entrants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. On or about each Wednesday at 11:59 am (C.T.) during the sweepstakes period, one (1) Weekly Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds. Weekly Prize: Eight (8) Weekly Prize Winners will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card and a prize package from Maui Jim, ARV: $200.00. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Transportation and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the winner’s sole responsibility. Conditions, deadlines, and expiration dates apply.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about each Thursday during the sweepstakes period at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at the address Sponsor designates within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a sweepstakes and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes, as well as a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Promotional Sponsor, TEGNA Inc., and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Copyright. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. College Colors Challenge is sponsored by KHOU-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after November 30, 2017) a copy of these Official Rules, or any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an email with the subject line: “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “College Colors Challenge”, to Joe Allen, jallen@khou.com.

© 2017 KHOU-TV