College baseball player shares special handshake with bat boy

One East Tennessee State University baseball player shares a special handshake with his baseball team's bat boy and it's all over social media. (Photo: Southern Conference Twitter page)

Sports players are known for their celebratory dances whenever they score for their team.

That's especially true of Aaron Maher who plays for East Tennessee State University's baseball team.

In fact, every time he makes a home run, he shares an incredible celebratory habit with the coach's son who also serves as the team's bat boy.

After Maher scores for his team, head coach Tony Skole's son makes his way over to Maher where they exchange an incredible handshake that features hand claps, dance moves and even a special lift in the air!

Since video of the handshake has surfaced online, it's made quite an impression on social media users!

Check it out below:

And here's that same handshake again, from a different angle:

Wait for it 😂 A post shared by espn (@espn) on May 27, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

You can tell that some work and practice went into that special routine!

