Christians observe Ash Wednesday

HOUSTON- Many Christians around the world are observing the first day of Lent by fasting on Ash Wednesday.

Daniel Cardinal DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston presided over services at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston.



As part of the tradition, ashes were placed on the forehead of the faithful as a reminder of the frailty of human life.

A reverend stepped outside of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Bellaire to offer "ashes to go" saying believers need only to drive up to be blessed.

