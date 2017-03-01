KHOU
Christians observe Ash Wednesday

Christians around the world are observing the first day of lent.

HOUSTON- Many Christians around the world are observing the first day of Lent by fasting on Ash Wednesday.

Daniel Cardinal DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston presided over services at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart  in downtown Houston.
    
As part of the tradition, ashes were placed on the forehead of the faithful as a reminder of the frailty of human life.

A reverend stepped outside of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Bellaire to offer "ashes to go" saying believers need only to drive up to be blessed. 

 

