Chevron Houston Marathon opens registration

HOUSTON – The Chevron Houston Marathon happens in January but registration opened Wednesday.
The 2018 race ambassadors have been named. One of them is Crystal Hadnott, a woman who was once partially paralyzed. She now trains and encourages others to reach their physical fitness goals.
For more info about Crystal, visit: http://www.crystalhadnott.com/about-us-1.html
For more info about the Chevron Houston Marathon, visit: http://www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com/
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs