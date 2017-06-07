KHOU
Chevron Houston Marathon opens registration

Wednesday is Global Running Day. It is also the first day of open registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon. One of the repeat marathoners is an amazing local woman who by all accounts should not be in the race.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 1:30 PM. CDT June 07, 2017

HOUSTON – The Chevron Houston Marathon happens in January but registration opened Wednesday. 

The 2018 race ambassadors have been named. One of them is Crystal Hadnott, a woman who was once partially paralyzed. She now trains and encourages others to reach their physical fitness goals. 

