Chevron Houston Marathon opens registration

HOUSTON – The Chevron Houston Marathon happens in January but registration opened Wednesday.

The 2018 race ambassadors have been named. One of them is Crystal Hadnott, a woman who was once partially paralyzed. She now trains and encourages others to reach their physical fitness goals.

For more info about Crystal, visit: http://www.crystalhadnott.com/about-us-1.html

For more info about the Chevron Houston Marathon, visit: http://www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com/

