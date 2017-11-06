Carlos Correa wants to meet little fan heartbroken over his engagement

(Photo: Twitter)

HOUSTON -- This little girl probably sounds a lot like any woman whose heart melted after Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend following the team’s World Series win.

The girl is seen in a video crying about the recent engagement. Take a look.

My heart is melting 💗 @DaniellaRdz1 said that she can share me only with you 😂 retweet so I can meet this cute little girl 😊 pic.twitter.com/7gwjXLsnqa — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) November 5, 2017

Someone can be heard asking the girl why she is sad.

“Carlos Correa broke my heart,” she says. “Because he's with the other girl.”

The video made its way to Correa, who tweeted it and said he wants to meet the girl.

