Close Can you solve this picture puzzle? Jennifer King, WCSH 12:25 PM. CDT July 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Test your summertime smarts with this Pacific Northwest picture puzzle from our sister station in Seattle! Did you guess 29?Guess again! Find the real answer in this slideshow: © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man, woman killed in Pearland motorcycle crash Man shot behind the wheel on Hwy 249 Man dies after being hit by stray bullet LATEST: 1 of 10 most wanted Texas fugitives arrested Thousands of fish wash up in Kingwood ponds Former inmates wash cars to thank officers Woman from Katy area killed in small plane crash in Hawaii Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida coast; July 31, 2017 Houston Forecast for Monday morning Man fatally hit by car while crossing street in NW Harris Co. More Stories Hot Air Balloon Tragedy: Families fighting for… Jul 31, 2017, 7:15 a.m. Man dies after being hit by stray bullet Jul 31, 2017, 5:02 a.m. Playwright/actor Sam Shepard dies at 73 Jul 31, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs