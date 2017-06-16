Brides dish on President Trump stopping by their weddings

Book a wedding at a Trump property, and you might get President Trump himself as a guest.

That's what happened this past weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., as well as at another wedding at Mar-a-Lago in February.

The brides for both weddings talked about the president's wedding visits in interviews with Town & Country.

Trump swung by Kristen and Tucker Gladhill’'s wedding last Saturday as the reception was winding down, after he'd had dinner. Kristen Gladhill said, "It felt like time stood still."

There were chants of "USA!" and compliments to the president ("Looking good, Donald!"), but Gladhill insisted that this wasn't meant to make the wedding political.

"Regardless of my feelings personally or how we voted," it’s an honor to have the person who’s running the free world come show up at our wedding," she said.

Vanessa Falk Lindner, the bride in the wedding Trump stopped by in February, told Town & Country that her parents have been members of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's property in Palm Beach, for years. That time, Trump was invited to the wedding.

"We got his reply card and he wrote, 'Will try to stop by if in town—Best Wishes," Falk Lindner said. Though reports at the time made it sound like the visit to the wedding — which happened while Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was in town — the bride said his attendance was confirmed a week before the wedding.

The president even made a speech at the wedding, noting that he knew the families.

"They're going to have many, many years of love and success and everything that goes with it," he said of the Falk Lindner and her husband, Carl Lindner. "I saw them out on the lawn today and I said to the prime minister of Japan, I said, 'Shinzo, let's go over and say hello. Look how beautiful they are.' So they have pictures, which are pretty good pictures, with the prime minister of Japan and the president."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM