Beyonce launches 'Beygood Houston' relief effort in response to Harvey

BeyGOOD

HOUSTON – Houston-native Beyonce Knowles has launched a relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey called ‘BeyGOOD.’

The organization teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation, who have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Donations to the organization will help in long-term revitalization and help in purchasing cots, blankets and baby products.

Beyonce is just one of several celebrities, including Ellen, Miley Cyrus and J.J. Watt, who have supported relief efforts by donating and raising millions of dollars.

On the web: https://www.beyonce.com/beygoodhouston/

