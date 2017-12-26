Best friends for 60 years discover they are brothers

Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers. (Photo: KHON-TV, Custom)

HONOLULU (AP) - Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school.

Macfarlane never knew his father. Robinson was adopted.

Honolulu news station KHON-TV reports that the men learned they're related through a family history and DNA website. They revealed the discovery Saturday.

Macfarlane's daughter, Cindy Macfarlane-Flores, says when they started digging into answers about his family history, a top DNA match was someone with the username Robi737.

Robinson's nickname was "Robi" and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines.

They plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

Robinson says it's the best Christmas present.

