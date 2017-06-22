Baytown man honors 7 fallen soldiers with portrait

A Baytown man is paying his respects to seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald. (Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown man is paying his respects to seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

The USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan last weekend.

Ken Pridgeon has painted hundreds of portraits of fallen service members from Texas. Gunner’s mate second class Noe Hernandez was one of the victims on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald and was from Weslaco in south Texas.

Pridgeon wanted to honor all seven sailors and started an elaborate portrait that when finished, he’ll send to their families.

"They're just regular people and they would never even ask me to do a portrait of their son, but this is the closest thing they'll have to their son coming home to them,” Pridgeon said.

Pridgeon’s work can be found online here.

