KHOU
Close

Baby dresses up as concha, tries sweet bread for the first time

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 10:08 AM. CDT October 27, 2017

What's more adorable than a baby dressed as a concha... eating a concha?!

Twitter user Edi Xacon posted photos of his nephew, Joaquin, earlier this week, and they've since been retweeted more than 75,000 times and liked more than 175,000 times.

According to a post on Love What Matters, Joaquin's mom found concha stencils, cut out the pieces and her mom helped her sew the costume together.

"The pictures captured Joaquin trying conchas for the first time, and his reaction in the photos says it all! He will be trick or treating in this costume," Xacon said.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories