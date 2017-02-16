Autograph alert: SI swimsuit models at free event Friday

HOUSTON - If gorgeous women and fabulous food are your cup of tea, you’ll want to head downtown Friday afternoon for a free public event.
Sports Illustrated and the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a free sneak-peek of the official SI Swimsuit 2107 VIBES Festival Saturday.
SI Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton and other models will be there to sign autographs and answer questions.
They’ll also offer cooking demos with some of Houston’s top chefs.
The event takes place at the Avenida Plaza outside of the GRB Convention Center.
SCHEDULE:
Noon to 4 pm: Autograph signing with 2017 Sports Illustrated models
Noon to 12:45pm: La Fisheria Chef Vidal Elias Murillo & Sommelier Alberto Nacif
12:45-1pm: Q&A with SI Model
2-2:45pm: Chef TBD
2:45-3pm: Q&A with SI Model
3-3:45pm: 8th Wonder Brewery’s Ryan Soroka/The Burger Joint’s Matthew Pak
3:45-4 pm: Q&A with SI Model
If thousands of men call in sick Friday or suddenly come down with a case of “I need to leave early today,” we’ll know why.
Autograph 🚨 alert #khou11 https://t.co/Rovb6XcFld— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 16, 2017
Then this happened!
@JBristolKHOU @KHOU Do they need security? Asking for a friend.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 16, 2017
Well-played, FBCSO. Thanks for the laugh!
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs