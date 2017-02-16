Autograph alert: SI swimsuit models at free event Friday

Kate Upton walks the runway at the Beach Bunny Swimwear show during Merecdes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2012 n Miami Beach. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beach Bunny) (Photo: 2011 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - If gorgeous women and fabulous food are your cup of tea, you’ll want to head downtown Friday afternoon for a free public event.

Sports Illustrated and the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a free sneak-peek of the official SI Swimsuit 2107 VIBES Festival Saturday.

SI Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton and other models will be there to sign autographs and answer questions.

They’ll also offer cooking demos with some of Houston’s top chefs.





The event takes place at the Avenida Plaza outside of the GRB Convention Center.

SCHEDULE:

Noon to 4 pm: Autograph signing with 2017 Sports Illustrated models

Noon to 12:45pm: La Fisheria Chef Vidal Elias Murillo & Sommelier Alberto Nacif

12:45-1pm: Q&A with SI Model

2-2:45pm: Chef TBD

2:45-3pm: Q&A with SI Model

3-3:45pm: 8th Wonder Brewery’s Ryan Soroka/The Burger Joint’s Matthew Pak

3:45-4 pm: Q&A with SI Model

If thousands of men call in sick Friday or suddenly come down with a case of “I need to leave early today,” we’ll know why.

Then this happened!

@JBristolKHOU @KHOU Do they need security? Asking for a friend. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 16, 2017

Well-played, FBCSO. Thanks for the laugh!

