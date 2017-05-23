Austin mom receives unexpected gift while buying new car

Austin mom surprised with new car at dealership.

AUSTIN, Texas -- There was a big surprise in store for an Austin mother Monday as she went to buy a new car.

Alaina Taylor went into AutoNation Chevrolet in Austin to purchase a car she had an interest in.

She signed the paperwork and thought she was going to begin payments. But when she walked to the car, there was a crowd waiting with a surprise.

"I was shocked," Taylor said later.

What she wasn't expecting was AutoNation Market President, Mark McCollum to take her papers, rip them in half and tell her, "The car is yours."

McCollum said the car was one of 11 given by their company to celebrate their 11-millionth car sold.

The company also raised 11-million dollars to give to charity.

Taylor, a single mother, said she couldn't quite express how grateful she was.

"I mean you hear about these things happening," she said, "but for it to happen to you is just mind-boggling."

