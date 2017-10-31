Astros 'Angel' keeping the faith with World Series prayer candles

HOUSTON - Houston, TX -- With only one game standing between the Houston Astros and a championship, fans are leaving nothing to chance.

One long-time fan named Angel even made prayer candles that feature Astros players’ heads on saints’ bodies.

“It’s kind of a joke. When one of the batters comes up and we want him to get a hit or a home run, like Altuve, he’ll come up to bat and we’ll say ‘light the candle, light the candle!’,” he said.

Angel says he made the candles to help his team, and make friends and family laugh.

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m not doing this to offend anyone. I come from a Catholic family,” Angel explained.

He says his Verlander candle will be burning bright for game 6 against the Dodgers Tuesday night.

