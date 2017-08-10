Andre Johnson joins kids on back-to-school shopping spree

Former Texan Andre Johnson helps kids pick out back-to-school gear during a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors. (Mark Lawyer / KHOU 11 News) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Former Texan Andre Johnson put big smiles on the faces of some lucky kids Thursday.

He helped them pick out back-to-school gear during a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

About 150 kids from the YMCA were given $100 gift cards to use as they wished.

Ten-year-old Shawn knew exactly what he wanted.

“I got two Nike shoes, some khaki shorts and a Kit Kat,” he said.

But he was even more excited about meeting Johnson, his favorite player.

“It was amazing! It was my first time talking to a football player,” Shawn said.

For Johnson, it’s all about giving back to the community.

“That’s what you do it for. You never know what you can do to change a person’s life with just your presence” Johnson said. “It can make them want to change. They may not be headed down the right path, and just having a conversation, you just never know what kind of effect you can have.”

Johnson said he’s looking forward to becoming the first player inducted into the Texans brand new Ring of Honor this season.

He said he watched the game against the Panthers last night and thought both quarterbacks “looked great.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV