Amazon delivers dream trip to boy who battled cancer

PHOENIX -- Ben Bicknese is a tinkerer, the kind of kid who loves to take things apart and build new things with the parts.

"I like to be science-y. I like the process of making," he said, detailing his plans to build a hologram light saber.

After he was diagnosed with kidney cancer at age 6, chemotherapy and treatment weakened his immune system, keeping him stuck at home or in the hospital in Tucson, where he was "really bored," he said.

"He couldn’t go anywhere. He couldn’t go out to the grocery store because we couldn’t risk him getting sick," said his mother, Cecilia Bicknese.

His only source of excitement became online shopping, where he could order robots and fountain pens to take apart.

Beyond the joy of toys, he often wondered about the processes behind it all — what happens between clicking "buy" and seeing the package at the door.

"He was telling me every day that I need this or that, even the littlest thing. Just the joy of knowing that something was coming became, like, out of control," Cecilia said. That’s when she decided to contact his favorite retailer, Amazon.

MORE: Read the full story and watch video, tap here

(© 2017 USA TODAY)