93-year-old beaming after riding a motorcycle for the first time

REIDSVILLE, NC - A 93-year-old is in the fast lane when it comes to finally checking something off her bucket list.
Mildred Garrison, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living Community, was asked what was something she has always wanted to do.
Her response -- a ride on a Harley Davidson!
When Wish of a Lifetime and her senior home were working to grant her wish she was offered to ride in a side car - but she refused!
Garrison said she needed to ride in the back, as that is the only way to ride a Harley.
Her wish is one of over 100 that the organizations have granted to seniors so far.
