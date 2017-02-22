91-year-old World War II vet amazes Austin students

Frank Pagliuca (Photo: KVUE News)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Frank Pagliuca had the teenagers and adults in the Reagan High School Auditorium in stitches Tuesday morning, but it wasn't a comedy routine Pagliuca performed.

Pagiluca, 91, talked about his service in World War II and all that he saw. Like how he survived the Battle of the Bulge, the single biggest and bloodiest battle American soldiers have ever fought. Nearly 80,000 were killed, maimed or captured.

Pagliuca brought a slideshow that included black and white pictures of a partially destroyed city in Belgium, where he drove a tank.

He told the audience of about 200 about how he was ordered to drive his tank into the gate of a prison, which Pagliuca helped liberate.

"When those people came out, there were like walking skeletons. Men, women, children," Pagliuca said.

Pagliuca also fought alongside the French. His actions so heroic, that the French government awarded him the Legion of Honor medal. The highest decoration in France.

Just don't call him a hero.

"Oh no, no, no, no, no," Pagliuca said. He reserves that title, "because I'm alive today."

After leaving the Army in 1949, Pagliuca served in the Coast Guard for 25 years. Where he helped rescue seamen off a tanker during a storm. But he couldn't save them all.

"Some of the guys panicked... Two of them put on life jackets and dove in the water and tried to swim to us. They never made it," Pagliuca said.

He was also ordered to sink the tanker because it had split in two and wasn't salvageable.

Reagan High School students listened in awe.

"He's amazing," said 18-year-old Tresuremone Martinez.

Even though Pagliuca and the students were born in different centuries, they still connected.

"It was amazing. I feel like I was there," explained 16-year-old Yesenia Aviles.

But what the 91-year-old veteran did not expect, was to be touched himself.

"You're going to make me cry. That's not what I expect," Pagliuca said through tears as Martinez presented him with a gift: a sweatshirt.

Pagliuca was emotional because he felt like it was his turn to give back, after surviving through so much. When so many of his brothers did not.

As he saw it, his gift was already received.

Pagliuca visits family in Austin every year. He was asked to speak to students after his goddaughter's friend discovered his background.

