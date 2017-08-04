9-year-old boy pens letter to NASA to apply for job to protect the Earth

In a letter to NASA, one nine-year-old boy from New Jersey dished out some compelling reasons as to why he should be hired to protect the Earth from alien invaders! (Photo: NASA)

In a letter to NASA, one 9-year-old boy from New Jersey dished out some compelling reasons as to why he should be hired to protect the Earth from alien invaders.

Fourth grader and self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy" Jack Davis says he's the best fit for the Planetary Protection Officer position.

"One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien, also I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see."

He's also watched the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hopes to see the movie Men in Black, where their mission is "protecting the Earth from the scum of the universe."

And the young space enthusiast doesn't stop there.

Davis also says his youth can contribute greatly to NASA's cause.

"I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien."

The letter caught the attention of NASA's very own Planetary Science Director Jim Green who reached out to Jack.

He explained that the organization is always looking for bright future scientists and engineers and that they hope to see him at NASA one day soon!

Planetary Research Director Jonathan Hall at NASA Headquarters in Washington also reached out to Jack to congratulate him on his interest.

