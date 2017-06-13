6-year-old rodeo champ undeterred by broken arm

Colt Munoz, 6, is a rodeo champion who, even after suffering a broken arm, inspires by continuing to pursue his passions. (Photo: KHOU)

ALVIN, Texas - In the Munoz family backyard rodeo arena, there’s a 3-foot-5-inch cowboy wearing size 10 boots dusting competition.

Colt Munoz is 6 years old. He already owns eight championship buckles.

“It’s because I win a lot,” Colt said.

When it comes to dummy roping, one-handed mutton bustin’ or mini-pony bareback riding, few Colt’s age win more.

“He breathes it,” said Jesse Munoz, Colt’s dad. “(He) eats it. Sleeps it. Records it.”

Colt wants to be a professional bull rider someday. So when he is not practicing outside, he plays bull riding games inside his home.

“He rides the arm of the couch,” said Sammi Montano, Colt’s mom. “He rides the back of the couch.”

Next month, her son is headed to the Youth Bull Riders World Finals for Mutton Bustin’ in Abilene.

However, it is how Colt got there that made his mom tear up a bit.

“He makes you want to do better and be better,” Montano said.

Two months ago, a toolbox closed on Colt’s riding arm and broke it. He has not won since Memorial Day. Still, Colt refused to skip competition because he said nothing makes him happier.

“He puts a lot of drive into it,” Jesse Munoz said. “He’s got his own little dumbbells. He does sit-ups. I mean, he puts a lot into himself. He’s a true example of you get out of it what you put into it.”

Next month, Colt hopes to earn his biggest buckle yet.

