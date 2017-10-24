3 friends win World Series tickets from Ellen DeGeneres

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
WORLD SERIES: Kershaw leads Dodgers to Game 1 win…Oct 24, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Astros fall to Dodgers in Game 1Oct 24, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Brotherly bond: Correa, Altuve, inseparable on and off fieldOct 24, 2017, 6:57 p.m.