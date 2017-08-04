2 local kids selected for Down syndrome awareness video in Times Square

Isaiah Brodie (left) and Adelia Barr (right) both had their photos selected out of over 2,000 kids. (Photos: Courtesy of family)

Two local kids will be will be featured in New York's Times Square as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual video presentation.

Isaiah Brodie, 6, of Katy and Adelia Barr, 3, of Magnolia both had their photos selected out of over 2,000 kids. They will be featured in the video that helps kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

About 500 photos from kids all over the nation will be shown as a way to celebrate and bring awareness to children, teens and adults with Down syndrome.

"These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down," the organization said in a statement.

National Down Syndrome Awareness Month is in October. The video will appear on Sept. 16 and will be followed by the 23rd annual Flagship Buddy Walk. There will also be buddy walks held in more than 275 cities across the country and internationally.

For more information on the National Down Syndrome Society, visit here.

