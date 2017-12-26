107-year-old great-great-grandmother dies in Crystal City

A 107-year-old great-great-grandmother who lived in Crystal City died on Christmas Eve according to her family.

The family of Luz Rangel, who was profiled on KENS 5 earlier this year on the occasion of her 107th birthday, posted the news on Facebook on Monday.

Even in her old age, she was described as sarcastic and witty, even joking about her own death, saying that she evaded it so long by crouching low.

She is survived by seven children, 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren to keep her busy.

Rangel loved visiting casinos and dressing up for pictures. She also said that she loved to eat and surely enjoyed her favorites of corn tortillas and tamales this holiday season before she passed away.

She said that her secret to a long life was all about being happy with the life you have, never being envious, always telling the truth, and, of course, eating anything and everything you want.

Here is the post in which Rangel's daughter shared the news:

