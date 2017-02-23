NEW ORLEANS -- The band marched, the floats rolled by and the Krewe of Nyx's signature purses were thrown to thousands of revelers on Wednesday night. While many were focused on getting a purse, Duris Lee Holmes just needed something to hold all his throws.

"I was in the stands and I was yelling for a bag, because I needed a bag to put more beads in,” Lee Holmes said.

He got his bag and then some.

"They threw me a bag with a purse in it and they yelled ‘catch it, open it’ and I opened up the purse and it had a 100 dollars in it,” Duris Lee Holmes said.

The instructions on the note were simple -- pay it forward. Duris is ready to do just that.

"I was like ‘mom we should donate this to charity to help people who need our help.’ So that's what we decided to do,” Duris Lee Holmes said. He has some big plans.

"We're going to go help people who are hungry, we're going to donate some to a hospital and they have something at St. Dominic. They have helpers for Haiti, so we're going to donate some of the money to Haiti to help them."

Duris father, Duris Senior, isn't surprised to hear that.

"I think he gets it,” Duris Holmes Sr. said.

He might only be 10, but Duris Lee Holmes likes to put others first.

"It's his character,” Duris Holmes Sr. said. “When I asked him what he was going to do with it I kind of held my breath, but right away he said ‘I'm going to do this, this and this’ and he's a good kid."

Duris will continue to pay it forward and he hopes others will do the same.

"I really like it because people are in need of it more than we need this money for just toys or videogames,” Duris Lee Holmes said.

