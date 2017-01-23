'Zoolander 2,' 'Batman v Superman' lead Razzie nominations

Actor Ben Stiller speaks onstage at the "Zoolander No. 2" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2016 Getty Images)

Derek Zoolander, Batman and Superman did battle with movie critics and more dishonors might be on the way.

The maligned comedy sequel Zoolander 2 and slammed superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice lead the field with eight nominations each at the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards, which fetes the very worst films Hollywood has to offer. "Winners" will be announced Feb. 25, the day before the Academy Awards fete Hollywood's finest.

2016 was so bad, in fact, the Razzie braintrust expanded each category to include six nominees instead of the usual five.

Zoolander 2 and BvS will do battle for worst picture against Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Independence Day: Resurgence. The two Razzie leaders also were nominated in the worst screen combo category, chosen by votes from review aggregate website RottenTomatoes.com: Dawn of Justice duo Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill and Zoolander pair Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson are joined by "any two Egyptian gods or mortals" from Gods of Egypt, Johnny Depp and his costume in Alice Through the Looking Glass, Tyler Perry and his wig in Boo! A Madea Halloween and the entire cast of Collateral Beauty.

Here is the complete list of this year's Razzies nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen)

Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa)

Dinesh D'Souza (Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)

Julia Roberts (Mother's Day)

Becky Turner (Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In)

Shailene Woodley (Divergent Series: Allegiant)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)

Kate Hudson (Mother's Day)

Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)

Jane Seymour (Fifty Shades of Black)

Sela Ward (Independence Day: Resurgence)

Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage (Snowden)

Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)

Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Jared Leto (Suicide Squad)

Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Any two Egyptian gods or mortals (Gods of Egypt)

Johnny Depp and his costume (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Entire cast of Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry and his wig (Boo! A Madea Halloween)

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley (Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)

Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence)

Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)

Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt)

Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

