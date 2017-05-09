Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Pechenik welcome baby boy Charlie Wolf

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Photo: KHOU)

The star of New Girl has welcomed a newborn.

Zooey Deschanel and her movie producer husband, Jacob Pechenik, have confirmed to several news outlets that they added to their brood by welcoming a son.

Like his big sister, Elsie Otter, who turns 2 in July, Charlie Wolf Pechenik also has a unique middle name.

The Associated Press confirmed the report with the She & Him singer's publicist, Lauren Auslander, who did not reveal when the baby arrived.

She did tell the news gathering organization that "Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM