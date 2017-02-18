Zoe Saldana announces birth of third child, son Zen

"Oh, boy" is right.
On Saturday, Zoe Saldana announced the arrival of her third child, a boy named Zen, with husband Marco Perego via Instagram.
"We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family," she wrote, adding that she and Perego are "elated."
She did not offer any details about the baby's arrival, including his birthdate.
Zen joins older brothers, Bowie and Cy, twins born in 2014.
She did express a hint of trepidation about having her hands full with three little guys. "#Threeboys. Oh, boy," she noted.
Come on, Zoe, you handled a ship full of boys in the Star Trek movies. You got this.
USA Today
