HOUSTON - A young Houston actress landed a role in the Academy Award nominated movie "Hidden Figures."

The movie tells the true story of several African American women who helped NASA launch the first astronaut into space.

11-year-old Kamryn Johnson plays Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer's daughter.

"Well, I started acting when I was four years old doing H-E-B commercials. Then I started putting myself in auditions, getting call backs, and just going from there," Kamryn said.

She's also been in the movie "Left Behind" with Nicholas Cage, as well as 'Bessie' with Queen Latifah.

Kamryn is a student at River Oaks Baptist School.

"When I'm going to the audition or call back or on set, I practice my lines and get ready for what I'm about to do. When I go back, I start focusing on my school work. My teachers and school are pretty supportive about it," the young actress said.

Kamryn hopes to be a famous actress and singer one day. She knows landing a part in an inspiring movie like "Hidden Figures" is a good start.

"It's just amazing. It's a blessing to know I'm even in the movie," Kamryn said. "Just being there with the legends is just amazing.

Now, she hopes to be an example for other kids who dream of making it big too.

