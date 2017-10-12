Tyrese is still mad at The Rock for delaying 'Fast & Furious 9'

Tyrese says he's not mad at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson because his character's spinoff film is delaying the release of the ninth Fast & Furiousmovie until April 10, 2020. Except he still seems to be holding a grudge.

When the move was announced Oct. 5, Tyrese, who's been with the franchise since the second film, wrote an angry Instagram post accusing Johnson of making the franchise about himself.

TMZ caught him chilling in his limo Tuesday in Los Angeles and took the liberty of asking him about the spinoff.

"Congrats to him," Tyrese grumbled, before saying, “Everyone is coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spinoff. I’m not.”

Gibson added: “The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.”

A release date has only been pushed one time in the 16-year history of the franchise, he noted: "When we lost our brother Paul Walker. So what's the reason we're pushing the release date back now?"

Production on the seventh film began in September 2013 but was put on hold when Walker died in a car accident that November. It resumed shooting in late March 2014 and was released in 2015.

Tyrese suggested Johnson is making decisions that affect the entire cast to accommodate his schedule for the spinoff, which was announced the same day the release date for Fast & Furious 9 was bumped.

"It's (messed) up," he told TMZ.

