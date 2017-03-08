WWE Hall of Fame inductee DDP to lead yoga class at A&M-San Antonio

Wrestler Diamond Dallas Page from 'The Resurrection of Jake The Snake Roberts' poses for a portrait at the Village at the Lift Presented by McDonald's McCafe during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

While Diamond Dallas Page is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year for his work in the ring, it's been his time outside the ring that has given him a new and bigger legacy.

If you haven't heard, DDP Yoga has been incredibly influential in the lives of the people that have taken advantage of DDP's special brand of yoga. And it's not just wrestlers and former wrestlers that claim it's helped them get healthier or extend their careers, it's all kinds of people that say it's worked miracles for them; like Arthur Boorman, whose journey has since gone viral.

If you've always wanted to see DDP yoga in person or wanted to give it a shot or need some motivation to get your own journey started, Diamond Dallas Page will provide a demonstration of DDP Yoga at the Texas A&M-San Antonio campus on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The yoga session will take place in front of the media building. Students, faculty, and staff can RSVP for the event on JagSync.

