'Wonder Woman' is a box-office force, soaring to No. 1 with $100.5M

Gal Gadot attends Build Presents The Cast Of 'Wonder Woman' at Build Studio on May 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Wonder Woman has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the well-reviewed Wonder Woman surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer's biggest debuts. Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, Wonder Woman is the rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

t proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A grade on CinemaScore and, while skewing somewhat female, drew a fairly even split audience: 52% female and 48% male.

Last week's top film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is expected to slide steeply for a distant second place.

Final figures are expected Monday.

© 2017 Associated Press