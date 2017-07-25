'Wonder Woman 2' officially has a release date

Actress Gal Gadot arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

It's official: Wonder Woman 2 has a big holiday release date.

After raking in more than $780 million worldwide, Warner Bros. has scheduled the Gal Gadot-led superhero sequel for Dec. 13, 2019, studio spokesman Jack Horner confirmed to USA TODAY.

Boasting a 92% fresh rating on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, the first film has become a cash cow for Warner Bros., bypassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to become the biggest hit of the summer.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman has held better than any superhero film in more than 15 years at the North American box office.

