Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

Cast and crew members of 'Dear Evan Hansen' accept the award for Best Musical. (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY)

Here's who won at the 71st Tony Awards. Winners in bold.

Best musical

Come From Away

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day: The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

WINNER: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

WINNER: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best revival of a musical

Falsettos

WINNER: Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

WINNER: Oslo

Sweat

Best revival of a play

WINNER: August Wilson’s Jitney

John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

WINNER: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Pell, Anastasia

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation

WINNER: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

WINNER: Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Condola Rasha, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

WINNER: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

WINNER: Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best book of a musical

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Groundhog Day: The Musical, Danny Rubin

Best original score

Come From Away, music and lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, music and lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Groundhog Day: The Musical, music and lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, music and lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best direction of a play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

WINNER: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best direction of a musical

WINNER: Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

