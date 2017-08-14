Willie Nelson says he cut Utah show short because of altitude

Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017, in Nashville. GETTY

SALT LAKE CITY -- Willie Nelson cut a performance in Utah short, saying that the high altitude made him feel unwell. The performance took place near Salt Lake City on Sunday night at the USANA Amphitheatre in suburban West Valley City.

He later apologized in a statement posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts, saying, "I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight."

The 84-year-old country music legend explained: "The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground."

Nelson's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday.

Nelson was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year because of what his publicist said was a bad cold.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.