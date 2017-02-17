Willie Nelson is back in the saddle again

Willie Nelson performs during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo: KHOU)

Country music legend Willie Nelson was back on the road again and back on stage Thursday night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Nelson was forced to cancel several shows in January and February because of illness.

The 83-year-old singer told KSAT-TV in San Antonio that performing is good medicine.

“The more we play, the better we feel,” he said. “It’s all healthy, I think, to go out and play shows. The people enjoy ‘em and we enjoy ‘em, so where’s the negative, you know?”





Nelson said he was in the studio earlier this week to record a tribute album to lifelong friend Merle Haggard, who died last year.

The country icon won a Grammy Sunday for Best Traditional Pop Vocal album for his tribute to the Gershwin brothers.

He plans to release his next album “God’s Problem Child” on April 28th, the day before his 84th birthday. Friday, he released the single “A Woman’s Love” from that album.

Nelson is scheduled to play RodeoHouston on March 18.

